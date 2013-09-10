PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Chinese government plans to roll out a new set of policies to promote the use of new energy vehicles. Various government agencies are currently studying rules to promote the use of hybrid and electric vehicles, according to sources.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd plan to set up branches in the Shanghai free trade zone, according to sources.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s judicial interpretations about handling online crimes will protect against online rumours, fraud, libel and blackmail, according to an editorial in the state-owned paper. But this crackdown should not have an impact on the freedom of speech, it added.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s leaders are focused on the importance of education involving stricter measures, requirements and discipline to ensure that cadres are ideologically trained, said an editorial from the paper which is a mouthpiece for the Chinese communist party.

