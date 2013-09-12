FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 12
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China built 3.6 million units of low-cost apartments in the first eight month of this year. The government plans to build 4.7 million units of such apartments in 2013.

-- China will soon approve license of 4G mobile communication, said Zhang Xiaoqiang, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Unilever Plc plans to build a fourth factory in China, Zeng Xiwen, the firm’s vice president for North Asia, said.

CHINA DAILY

-- China needs to make greater efforts to ensure migrant workers’ social inequalities are rectified so they can enjoy the same services as urban residents, the paper said in an editorial.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- China will increase investment in education sectors to raise the standard of education of financially stricken students, the State Council of China said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.