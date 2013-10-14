FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST -China - Oct 14
October 14, 2013

PRESS DIGEST -China - Oct 14

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may widen financing channels for developers and introduce new tax and land policies to promote long-term growth in the real estate industry, according to unidentified sources.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The number of China’s rural banks has increased to 1,000 since the first was set up in 2007. The banks support the financing needs of small rural enterprises.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- HSBC Holdings PLC and the Chinese unit of Bank of East Asia Ltd received regulatory approval to open a branch in Shanghai’s test free trade zone, according to email statements from both banks received over the weekend.

CHINA DAILY

- Improving rural living and agricultural production is important for long-term and balanced social progress, said an editorial. The importance of this sector should be on par with the priority given to urbanization, it said.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Small enterprises pave the way to a great future, said a report in the paper that acts as the government’s mouthpiece. Innovation will drive the economic strategy forward, it said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

