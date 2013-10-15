PRESS DIGEST-China - Oct 15

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The direct investment and brokerage industries can expect further deregulation, according to the meeting notes of the China Securities Industry Association. The association held that existing rules need to be brought in line with the country’s policies to support SMEs.

- Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd expects third-quarter profit to increase by between 386 percent and 440 percent, it said on Monday. Profits in this period are expected to hit up to 1 billion yuan ($164 million).

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd plans to invest 17 billion yuan in a retirement community, marking its first foray into the elderly care industry.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Corruption in the field of research and development (R&D) will not only cause economic waste, but also erode the spirit of science and hinder technological innovation, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government’s mouthpiece.

