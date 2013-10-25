PRESS DIGEST -China - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Net profit of Chinese insurers jumped 134.9 percent in the first nine months of this year to 91.75 billion yuan ($15.09 billion), due to a low base last year and improved investment returns, according to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Shanghai will merge the city’s two major newspaper groups, the Jiefang Daily Group and Wenhui Xinmin United Press Group.

- Wal-Mart Stores is looking to close 15-30 underperforming stores in China.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Competition and protectionism have caused Japanese dairy manufacturer Meiji to quit the China infant formula market. Meiji was forced to slash prices by regulators during an anti-monopoly campaign.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s industrial recovery remains weak, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

- Agricultural Bank of China plans to offload non-performing assets valued 10 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s urban employment increased by 10.66 million people during the first nine months, hitting the 9 million target for the year ahead of schedule.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....