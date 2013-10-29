PRESS DIGEST -China - Oct 29

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China may launch a pilot scheme in some cities as early as next year to promote standardisation and energy saving in the property development market.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Internet firm Baidu raised 1 billion yuan ($164.33 million) in just two hours for its first wealth management product.

-- Healthcare for the elderly is set to be a long-term hot spot for China. By 2020, the country’s health service sector will be worth over 8 trillion yuan ($1.31 trillion), according to the State Council. This has prompted the country to spend 2.2 billion yuan ($361.52 million) to spur development in the sector.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China may introduce a series of reform measures in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, including raising the ceiling on yuan deposit rates and allowing foreign companies registered in the zone to trade Chinese stocks and futures.

-- Taobao, an online marketplace owned by Alibaba, will soon be granted a licence to distribute mutual fund products.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

-- Reform should be aimed at eliminating special interest within the Communist Party, the official mouthpiece paper said in an editorial. It added that the source of the Party’s power is the interest of the public.

CHINA DAILY

-- Close to 80 percent of doctors say they do not want their children to pursue a career in medicine, according to a survey by the Chinese Medical Doctor Association. This is up from around 60 percent in 2009, with doctors citing poor salaries and growing tension with patients.

Shanghai Daily

-- A merger between Jiefang Daily Group and Wenhui-Xinmin United Press group has created the country’s biggest newspaper company, with total assets of 20.87 billion yuan. The publisher of the new Shanghai United Media Group, Qiu Xin, said the move will help “promote Shanghai’s media influence”.

