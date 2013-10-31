PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 31

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A total of 2,467 A-share listed Chinese companies have posted a 15.2 percent rise in their combined net profit for the July-September period from a year earlier, exchange data showed.
- China should take cautious steps to open up its capital account in the Shanghai free-trade zone, said Long Guoqiang, a senior official with the State Council’s Development Research Center, the government’s think tank, at a presser on Wednesday.
- China’s parliament said it would speed up amendments on laws regarding land regulation, environment protection and air pollution prevention.
- China’s average cement price rose 1 percent to 338.84 yuan ($55.60) a tonne in the last week of October from the previous week, and analysts expect cement firm’s profits to improve in the fourth quarter.
- China issued rules to regulate incumbent and retired officials from working in companies or holding concurrent posts in government and commercial enterprises in order to avoid conflicts of interest.
- Participants in medical drug trials are appealing for better treatment, while trial companies complain of “dirty tricks” by participants to earn more.
