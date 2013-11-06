PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 6

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Wu Jinglian, senior research fellow for the State Council Developmental Research Centre, said he expects a major reform breakthrough at the upcoming 3rd Party Plenum.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- For the first three quarters of this year, the net profit of 19 Chinese listed brokerage firms rose 35.44 percent year-on-year to 19.8 billion yuan ($3.25 billion), in part due to an income increase in asset management business.

- Carbon markets in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong are expected to start trading by the end of this year to reduce the overall cost of emission reduction and thereby reduce emissions, said Xie Zhenhua, vice-director of the National Development and Reform Commission, on Tuesday at a conference.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s top climate negotiator has said he expects Chinese pollution to ease in five to 10 years.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s CPI in October is likely to increase by 3.2 percent year-on-year, according to a survey of 20 economists conducted by China Business News.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- After 30 years of rapid development, environmental issues, such as air pollution have become not only economic and social problems, but a political issue, said a commentary in the paper that serves as the government’s mouthpiece.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Sellers of Gannan navel oranges from Jiangsu province falsely labelled their fruit as imported from Australia or the U.S. after domestic sales tanked on reports they contained cancer-causing chemical dyes, according to official statements.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....