PRESS DIGEST-China - Nov 7

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Two academic institutions on Wednesday started issuing China’s first ocean development index, the Xinhua Ocean Development Index, which rose 23.18 percent a year on average from 2006 to 2011, faster than an annual 10.52 percent growth in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) during the period.

- China’s big four state banks extended 182 billion yuan ($29.8 billion) in new local-currency loans in October, the lowest monthly lending in 2013, mainly due to seasonal factors which typically make banks’ deposits drop in October.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Some mainland Chinese banks, including Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Development Bank, may win approval to issue bonds in Taiwan before the end of this year -- the first time for Chinese companies to float debt in Taiwan.

- China Life Anbao Fund Management Co, the first Chinese stock mutual fund owned by an insurer, China Life Insurance (Group) Co, was established on Wednesday.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange plans to start evening trading in yuan futures early next year in the latest sign of the rising global status of the Chinese currency.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to raise its whole-year target of installed solar capacity to 12 gigawatts in 2014, an increase of 20 percent from the original target, in an attempt to stimulate the sector.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- A commentary by this mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party urges officials to stop pursuing achievements during their terms at the cost of environment so as to win promotions -- a common practice in China at present.

