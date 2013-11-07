PRESS DIGEST-China - Nov 7

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Two academic institutions on Wednesday started issuing China’s first ocean development index, the Xinhua Ocean Development Index, which rose 23.18 percent a year on average from 2006 to 2011, faster than an annual 10.52 percent growth in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) during the period.
- China’s big four state banks extended 182 billion yuan ($29.8 billion) in new local-currency loans in October, the lowest monthly lending in 2013, mainly due to seasonal factors which typically make banks’ deposits drop in October.
- Some mainland Chinese banks, including Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Development Bank, may win approval to issue bonds in Taiwan before the end of this year -- the first time for Chinese companies to float debt in Taiwan.
- China Life Anbao Fund Management Co, the first Chinese stock mutual fund owned by an insurer, China Life Insurance (Group) Co, was established on Wednesday.
- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange plans to start evening trading in yuan futures early next year in the latest sign of the rising global status of the Chinese currency.
- China plans to raise its whole-year target of installed solar capacity to 12 gigawatts in 2014, an increase of 20 percent from the original target, in an attempt to stimulate the sector.
PEOPLE‘S DAILY
- A commentary by this mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party urges officials to stop pursuing achievements during their terms at the cost of environment so as to win promotions -- a common practice in China at present.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....