PRESS DIGEST -China - Dec 9
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) plans to introduce bank insolvency regulations, said Yan Qingmin, the vice chairman of the CBRC at a forum recently. The country’s overall level of non-credit business operations needs to be improved, Yan added.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s largest car leasing companies are starting to launch asset securitization products. Xinjiang Guanghui Leasing Services Limited issued “the yuan issue” of its specific asset management plan on Dec 5.

- On Dec. 6, China Life Insurance Co Ltd held the opening ceremony for the listing of its e-commerce subsidiary, the industry’s first e-commerce company.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s development is at an important period of strategic opportunity, but the nature of these opportunities is changing, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party’s mouthpiece. The country is closer to a great rejuvenation than ever, but must focus on the challenges it faces, it said.

CHINA FINANCE INFORMATION WEBSITE

- The Tianjin government is spending 60 billion yuan ($9.87 billion) on a land-reclamation project for the purpose of building a site for China’s second free trade zone, according to insiders.

- Zambia has shut a mine owned by China Nonferrous Metals (8306.HK) at Chambishi Copper Mines due to “contempt of environmental law”

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
