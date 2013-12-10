FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 10
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese cities and provinces including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Wuxi plan to roll out policies that will accelerate reform of state-owned enterprises.

- An unidentified investor bought 1.13 billion Shanghai-traded shares of China Merchants Bank on Monday through block trades at 12.07 yuan ($1.99), representing a 10.7 percent premium to the market price and valuing the deal at 13.67 billion yuan.

- Shanghai Port Group said it plans to buy 4.6 billion yuan worth of shares to be newly issued by Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd.

- Oriental Securities has become China’s first brokerage to launch a mutual fund, after regulators expanded the business scope of Chinese securities firms.

CHINA DAILY

- The first report to rank court transparency in China was published on Monday, as part of efforts to encourage judicial openness. The report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Law looked at 103 courts in Zhejiang province.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The paper that acts as the government’s mouthpiece is starting a new column on Tuesday to highlight China’s changes over the last year. The column will cover new achievements and ideas among others.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
