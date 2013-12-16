PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- National Development & Reform Commission, China’s top planning body, said the country will allocate more resources for fundamental and strategic projects such as railway construction and low-income housing projects, while cutting investments in smaller projects in competitive sectors.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China’s lunar lander and the rover it carried have sent back photos they took of each other to Earth.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s top drug administration is holding back 450,000 hepatitis B vaccines after two babies died following injections last week. Officials said no clear link has been established between the vaccines and the deaths.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- In order to improve the work ethics of party members, institutional mechanisms must also change, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party’s mouthpiece.

CHINA FINANCE NETWORK

Central Huijin Investments, a government-owned asset management firm, has quietly increased its holdings in New China Life Insurance and Everbright Bank.

