PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec. 30

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
- A front-page editorial emphasizes the importance of the State Council’s recent policy guidelines on protecting small- and medium-sized investors, saying that increased protections are crucial to the healthy development of China’s capital markets.
- China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd withdrew its application for an initial public offering, becoming the latest of 292 companies that have withdrawn applications for IPOs on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
- A front-page editorial praises the State Council’s policy document on protecting small and medium-sized investors as a historical milestone, particularly the focus on increasing the influence of capital market investors relative to companies raising capital in the market.
- China can play a bigger role in the Arctic, but China is still “far from becoming a power player in the Arctic”, said the head of the polar strategic research division under the Polar Research Institute of China.
PEOPLE‘S DAILY
- President Xi Jinping joined diners for dumplings recently, showing his closeness to the people, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party’s mouthpiece. Such a man-of-the-people work ethic will lead to the satisfaction of the masses and assist in achieving the “China Dreams”, the paper said.
