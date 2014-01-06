PRESS DIGEST- China - Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Guangdong province officials have delegated more decision-making and application approval authority to the Qianhai Free Trade Zone, which was designed to serve as a test bed for currency and capital account reform.
- Nearly 37,000 official were probed for graft in the first 11 months of last year as China steps up a sweeping campaign against official corruption, procurators said.
- Samples of goose meat taken from a market in southern Chinese province of Guangdong have tested positive for H7N9 avian influenza, the local health authorities said.
PEOPLE‘S DAILY
- A commentary by the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China criticised Southeast Asian countries for failing to adequately criticise Japanese prime ministry Shinzio Abe for a recent visit to the Yakusuni Shrine, which houses the graves of multiple convicted war criminals.
- Twenty-one police officers and government officials were engaged in drug dealing in the Boshe village in Guangdong province, where three tonnes of crystal methamphetamine was seized in recent raids.
- Sources said an official document aimed at tightening supervision of China’s rapid growing shadow banks has been issued to banks. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....