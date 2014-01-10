FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 10
January 10, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd may aim for a group listing that could see the company acquire the remaining assets of its parents.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will appeal a ruling to restore the exclusive rights to its OneTouch trademark of diabetes monitoring products, the company said in a statement.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Chinese media should uphold professional ethics, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party’s mouthpiece. Media should not let down the trust of the people, it said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
