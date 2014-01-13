PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will reduce land availability for construction in the Eastern region and cities with a population of over 5 million will not be allowed more building projects, said the Ministry of Land and Resources in an annual meeting last Friday.

CHINA DAILY

- Countries involved in the South China Sea conflict should demonstrate wisdom in resolving issues and be on guard against U.S. interference, said a commentary in the paper. Washington’s recent accusations that China’s fishing regulations in the area were provocative are unreasonable, it added.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Everyone is a beneficiary of China’s reforms, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party’s mouthpiece.

