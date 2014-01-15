FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 15
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s liquidity will remain tight ahead of the Spring Festival due to seasonal factors and as the country resumes initial public offerings.

- Regulators should be tough in the fight against IPO fraud, the newspaper said in an editorial.

- Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd said in a statement that it forecast a 50 percent year-on-year rise in its 2013 net profit.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China should scarp banks’ loan-to-deposit ratio, said Wu XiaoLing, former deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese automakers are shunning North America’s largest auto show, which opened in Detroit on Monday, for the first time in eight years despite their repeated pledges to explore overseas markets.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Government officials should learn how to work under supervision, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party’s mouthpiece. Those complaining that it is no longer easy to be a government official fail to form a correct ideology of power, which goes hand in hand with responsibility and dedication, it said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
