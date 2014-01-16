PRESS DIGEST -China - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Tianhong Asset Management Co, controlled by China’s Alibaba, has overtaken China Asset Management Co as China’s biggest fund house by assets.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- LeTV, one of the biggest online video providers in China, launched its 70-inch “super TV” priced at 6999 yuan ($1,200) on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY

- Health authorities say the number of confirmed cases of H7N9 bird flu cases continues to rise nationwide, with 20 new cases in the first two weeks of 2014.

- Chinese officials rejected Tokyo’s characterization of its aid to Africa and said Japan’s plan to increase aid won’t help the continent.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai will implement a new colour-coded warning system for air pollution and will shut schools and order cars off the road in case of a recurrence of the severe smog that has plagued the city in recent months.

CHINA NATIONAL RADIO

- China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd delayed its IPO, according to company announcement published on Wednesday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The fundamental way to select qualified government official is to build a scientific and effective system, said a editorial in the paper that acts as the Party’s mouthpiece.

