PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 20

Jan 20(Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

- The number of Chinese companies on the waiting list to launch IPOs has dropped to 697 from around 750 in the wake of increased regulatory oversight.

- A key document on agricultural development issued every January by the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China emphasises food security and protecting rural land from being converted to non-agricultural use.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Beijing plans to reduce the city’s pollution intensity by 5 percent this year, a Beijing government report said.

- Sinopec said in a statement that its parent has bought a total of 173 million new shares in its listed arm in response to a government appeal to support the sagging stock market. PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- A commentary by this mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said a decision by the Japanese education ministry to respect the Japanese government’s position on revising school text books “whitewashes” Japan’s war history and shows once again that Japan has not learned lessons from World War Two.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A massive number of dead fish and shrimp found floating in a river in Jurong, Jiangsu province, have already been sold into the market. The report cited a local newspaper which quoted a local man saying he had cooked a still-struggling fish which “smelled like gas.”

- Sex education classes should be added or improved at Shanghai schools because a lack of guidance has led to a rising number of unplanned pregnancies among Shanghai schoolgirls, the report said.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese researchers have developed a new operating system, called China Operating System, to compete with Android and Apple’s iOS.

- A column by a senior editor said irregularities and mispricing in Aosaikang’s IPO prospectus as reported by the media showed that the January resumption of IPOs had become a “free-for-all.” The IPO was later suspended.

CHINA FINANCE NETWORK

- Markets are expecting a second round of growth for listed LED makers on increased demand from Western markets.

