PRESS DIGEST-China - Jan 24

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s retail sales are expected to grow around 13 percent this year, according to Fang Aiqing, vice-head of the commerce ministry.

- China’s state assets watchdog has urged state-owned companies to step up the fight against corruption.

China Securities Journal

- U.S. luxury electric car maker Tesla plans to set up a network of power charging stations in China.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s top five state-owned banks have all set their deposit rates to the maximum allowed by regulators to compete for deposits, according to unidentified sources.

