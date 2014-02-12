PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Yang Weimin, deputy director of the Central Financial Leading Group, the ruling Communist Party’s economic decision-making institution, says it is too early to predict how China’s economy will perform in 2014 despite the fall in the newly released PMI data.

- Sources said permission will be granted in the first half of this year for the establishment of the Tianjin Free Trade Zone.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Bank of Communications Co said in a report that net profit growth for China’s listed banks is expected to fall to 8.31 percent and non-performing loans could rise to around 1.1 percent.

CHINA DAILY

- The central government will introduce a series of policies to implement a landmark anti-pollution plan that aims to reduce airborne particles, leveraging pricing, taxation and investment, said Zhai Qing, vice-minister of environmental protection.

- Historic talks between China and Taiwan in Nanjing are a promising new start that will deepen and enhance mutual goodwill, but it is naive to expect too much from the meeting, an editorial said.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The Chinese have never been so close to their goal of great national rejuvenation, but while 2014 is one of the most promising years for China it will also be one of its most challenging, an editorial said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....