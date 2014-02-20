FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 20
February 20, 2014

PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai said its parent company, which is majority owned by the Zhuhai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, would sell a stake of up to 49 percent in Gree Electric’s real estate unit, Gree Real Estate, to strategic investors via auction, in a sign of local level action to privatise some state-owned assets.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The State Administration for Industry and Commerce said it would cancel annual examinations of registered enterprises starting March 1. The agency also told branch offices to prepare to publicly disclose information on registered companies for the first time.

- Bank of Beijing Co Ltd said it would cooperate with Xiaomi.com in mobile payment and credit, but media reports before the official company disclosure raised questions about insider trading.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Efforts need to be taken to achieve a mature institutional system as well as to improve governing capability, an editorial said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1374 yuan) ($1 = 6.1201 yuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
