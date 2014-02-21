PRESS DIGEST - China - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- China’s central bank has told financial institutions they should be more responsive to its credit policy on investment in key areas including agricultural development, technology and green cars, sources said.
- China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its official microblog that “naked short selling” is strictly forbidden in margin trading.
- All third-party payment service providers registered in Shanghai with an online payment license are qualified to conduct cross-border renminbi-payment, according to a document issued by the central bank.
- Great Wall Motor Co Ltd will set up a financial company in late March in Tianjin to provide financing for car buyers, sources said.
- External intervention will only further divide Ukraine and it is for the Ukrainians themselves to solve the country’s political crisis, it said in an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should be confident on its political system but at the same time push ahead with ongoing reforms, an editorial said.
