PRESS DIGEST-China - March 4

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The southwestern inland municipality of Chongqing said detailed plans for its proposed free trade zone would be hopefully unveiled to the public after the opening of the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Easing liquidity conditions have pulled yields of money market investment funds lower than 5 percent since last week, with analysts predicting that money market funds marketed online may no longer be able continue offering high yields.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The PBOC said it was supportive of the development of the online financial service sector, responding to the appeals to strengthen regulation of online finance from traditional brick-and-mortar financial service providers.

- Li Yizhong, former head of Ministry of Industry and Information, called for reform of monopolistic industries by introducing more competition to selected parts of identified sectors.

CHINA DAILY

- Zimbabwe will allow China’s yuan to be used as legal tender in the country.

- China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country’s largest offshore oil and gas developer, has become the first Chinese firm licensed to look for oil in the Arctic, in partnership with Iceland’s Eykon Energy and Petoro Iceland AS.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Li Zhongyang, the deputy director of the Shanghai Health Promotion Committee said the city government was planning to introduce a ban on smoking in all public places within five years.

- Several types of headphones and earphones manufactured by Panasonic, Philips and some local firms failed quality checks after being found to pose risk to people’s hearing, said Shanghai Quality and Technical Supervision.

- Shares of China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, the country’s sixth-biggest brokerage by revenue, dipped in Hong Kong on Monday, after it announced its plans to list in Shanghai.

