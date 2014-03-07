PRESS DIGEST- China - March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The two-way movements of China’s yuan against the dollar are favourable for further financial reforms, including the liberalisation of deposit rates and the introduction of foreign exchange derivative products, a commentary by the newspaper said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone plans to shorten its negative list for foreign investment in 2014, Shanghai’s Party Secretary, Han Zheng, said in a sub-session of China’s on-going annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s central bank has finished drafting regulations governing the country’s first deposit insurance mechanisms, which are expected to be promulgated soon.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The Chinese government should keep economic reforms a top priority and step up enforcement of pronounced reform polices, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said in an editorial.

