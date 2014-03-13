PRESS DIGEST-China - March 13

SHANGHAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will improve the development of agricultural product futures market this year, said Jiang Yang, vice-president of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd will follow China CITIC Bank Corp in launching a virtual credit card with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for use in online purchases, sources told the newspaper.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China is drafting a rule saying internet financial and online peer-to-peer lending will be under the supervision of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, several sources told the newspaper.

CHINA DAILY

- A private kindergarten in the western city of Xi‘an, home of the famed Terracotta Warriors, is being investigated over allegations it gave children unauthorised prescription medicines. School officials were detained by police.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....