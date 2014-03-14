PRESS DIGEST- China - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Power Investment Corp, one of China’s top state-owned power suppliers, plans to launch ownership reform this year to allow private investors to hold shares of its subsidiaries, its general manager Lu Qizhou told the paper.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Tencent Holdings Ltd’s online brokerage product “Yong Jin Bao”, run in conjunction with Sinolink Securities Co Ltd, has attracted over 250,000 users since its launch, according to data from CITIC Securities.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s banking regulator is expected to include four major Chinese banks, including Bank of China Ltd and Bank of Communication Co Ltd, in a preferred stock pilot scheme, unnamed sources told the paper.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s western province of Shaanxi will clamp down on medicine being given to students, after almost 1,500 preschoolers were given prescription drugs without parental consent over a four-year period.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese scientists have discovered a molecular compound that can be used to treat potentially fatal hand, foot and mouth disease. The disease affects over one million children in China every year, according to Rao Zihe, who led the research.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China should deepen political and economic reform under the rule of law and socialist democratic politics, the paper which act as the ruling Communist Party’s mouthpiece said. This comes after the country’s annual parliamentary meeting closed on Thursday.

