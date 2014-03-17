PRESS DIGEST- China - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd will likely acquire Shanghai Trust as part of the Shanghai government’s plan to consolidate the city’s financial industry, sources said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd plans to invest 7 billion yuan in a production base in southern Guangdong province to make logistics equipment.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Singapore-based bakery chain BreakTalk said it has isolated all of the ingredients bought from a Hangzhou-based supplier after China Central Television accused the supplier of selling out-of-date goods.

