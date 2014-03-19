PRESS DIGEST-China - March 19

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange reported 130 cases of potential illegal trading activity to China’s securities regulator last year, according to a 2013 work report from the city’s exchange. This was up 124 percent from the year before.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s restive northwestern Xinjiang region plans to expand its textile industry five-fold by 2020 to create jobs and maintain stability in the area, local officials told the paper. The industry will aim to employ 1 million people by 2020, up from 200,000.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Aluminum Corp of China Ltd rebounded in the fourth quarter after three straight quarters of losses, notching a profit of 948 million yuan ($153.1 million) for the year. It cited reductions in sector overcapacity and cost control measures as factors that helped the turnaround.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai’s new births fell last year to 211,700, the city’s Health and Family Planning Commission said on Tuesday, although it expects the number to rise by up to 30,000 in the next few years as families make use of recently relaxed family planning rules.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)