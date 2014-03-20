PRESS DIGEST- China - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) said it would continue to advance the pilot program of property tax in Shanghai and Chongqing, but it had no plans to scale-up the pilot for now, said Liu Kun, vice president of CSRC.

- Net profit in Shanghai Pudong Development Bank reached 40.92 billion yuan ($6.60 billion) in 2013, jumping 19.7 percent from a year earlier.

- Closed-door training centres for young athletes have come under scrutiny following allegations that trainers at a prestigious gymnastics school in central China sexually abused students. Critics of the centres say the closed regimes leave students vulnerable to sexual assault.

- The central government vowed on Wednesday to further push forward with a ban on the construction of new government buildings as part of an ongoing frugality campaign. About 150 officials have been investigated and 55 punished for violations on the ban first issued in July, the government said.

- Officials will be held personally liable for public expenses that are not properly justified and documented, according to a new regulation issued by Beijing’s municipal government.

- China should keep economic growth within a “reasonable range” and effectively preventing and eliminating possible risks, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in the State Council meeting.

