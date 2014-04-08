PRESS DIGEST-China - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has rolled out information disclosure rules for preferred shares.

- A series of growth-stabilizing measures are expected from April to achieve the economic target set for this year, with a further push to infrastructure construction in the middle and western parts of China and a mildly easing monetary policy expected by analysts, sources said.

- China’s southwestern province of Yunnan has been permitted to conduct electricity price liberalisation experiments, with the direct trading price, one of the three components of the final electricity price to be reached under the negotiations between consumers and providers, sources said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Measures to achieve higher returns for stock investors are likely to be unveiled soon, sources said. About 25 of the 1090 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies, which have released their 2013 annual reports so far, had declared higher dividend rates than the annualized yield of Yuebao, Alibaba’s IPO-ALIB.N monetary market fund, according to data pooled recently.

CHINA DAILY

- Experts have urged China to invest more in fixed-wing search aircraft after the search for the disappeared flight MH370 revealed weak capabilities of the transport aircraft China sent to support the search.

- China is planning a new nuclear security law, with the first draft expected to be produced this year, said Sun Qin, a member of the Environmental Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the National People’s Congress.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Shanghai exchange is considering to create a new board to host technology IPOs to compete with the Shenzhen exchange’s ChiNext board.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision Department opened a reporting channel for Internet users to facilitate the supervision and punishment of CCP members’ misbehavior.

