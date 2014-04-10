PRESS DIGEST - China - April 10

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- State-owned enterprises, especially those owned by the central government, are likely to play an important role in launching large-scale investment projects aimed at stabilising economic growth this year, the paper reported, citing an unnamed source closed to the State-owned Assets Supervisory and Administration Commission.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China’s first private equity-style fund focused on futures investment started fundraising on Tuesday. The private equity product called “Donghang Finance Number One Seeds Asset Management Plan”, which is operated by CES Finance, plans to raise 50 million yuan ($8.1 million).

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China’s securities regulator will not restart equity initial public offerings in April because the agency is still in the process of drafting several new regulations, sources closed to the matter told the paper.

- China’s major online peer-to-peer lending platform Ppdai raised around $50 million its second round of private fundraising, sources said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Executives at privately-owned companies complained forcefully about unequal treatment relative to state-owned firms at a roundtable discussion at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, the paper reported in a front-page article.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing may impose strict traffic controls and suspend operations of polluting companies to reduce smog during the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum scheduled for later this year, said Zhuang Zhidong, deputy head of the Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Party cadres should be highly attentive to the ongoing “Mass Line” education campaign, an internal propaganda effort aimed at maintaining the common people’s support for the party, said the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)