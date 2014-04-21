FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- China - April 21
April 21, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- China - April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China will remain self-sufficient in its main food crops, including wheat and rice, in the coming decade, according to a report by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is set to resume reviewing new applicants of stock initial public offering (IPOs) after an 18-month suspension. A total of 606 companies are now on a waiting list to launch IPOs.

- Officials and economists participating in an industrial forum over the weekend warned that China should not try a “big leap forward” in its latest urbanisation drive.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s Xinjiang hopes to make itself into a new strategic energy base for the country, according to a plan by the regional government to expand the local economy.

- Top Chinese insurer China Life Insurance Co has opened tenders to hire managers for stock investments of its assets worth of 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).

CHINA DAILY

- China’s catering industry registered its slowest growth in 20 years in 2013 as the official anti-corruption campaign targeting official excess took its toll on high-end business, a report by the China Cuisine Association showed.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- More than 1,000 police officers now carry guns when on routine patrol in Shanghai as part of a national security campaign in the wake of the fatal knife attack in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming last month.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
