PRESS DIGEST- China - April 25

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The current volatility of China’s yuan currency is normal as international capital flows exert a stronger influence on the exchange rate, an official in charge of international balance of payments at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a news conference.

- About 57 percent of the 883 listed companies that have posted first-quarter earnings have seen an increase in net profit and around 200 listed companies are expecting a gain in the first half earnings, according to calculations by the newspaper based on available data.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has chosen four financial institutions, including China International Capital Corp Ltd, Deutsche Bank, CITIC Securities and Bank of America Corp, as financial advisers for its ongoing ownership reform aimed at introducing social and private investment, according to a statement posted on Friday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Baidu Inc launched a big data engine service on Thursday that allows firms in partnership with Baidu to use its core store of big data gathered from its search engine and cloud service.

CHINA DAILY

- U.S. President Barack Obama has betrayed the post-World War II international order by endorsing Japan’s de facto control over the Diaoyu Islands, and by extending the U.S.-Japan security treaty to those islands is both morally and legally wrong, an editorial said.

