PRESS DIGEST -China - April 30
#Market News
April 30, 2014

PRESS DIGEST -China - April 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Sources told reporters that new detailed standards regarding the regulation of IPOs, in particular pertaining to underwriting, subscription processes and private equity should be released in the near future.

- Profits in a total of 2,473 listed companies hit 2.24 trillion yuan ($357.94 billion) in 2014, rising 14.68 percent from a year earlier, Wind Information data showed.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Profits at listed Chinese companies beat expectations in 2013, rising over 14 percent.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Supreme Court ruled that all parole and early-release hearings involving officials imprisoned for graft must be open to the public.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
