PRESS DIGEST - China - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Regulators are investigating state-owned property developers, with the real estate business arms of some enterprises to be eliminated, sources said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Shanghai’s state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is expected to roll out details of ownership reform in state-owned enterprises within a month, sources said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will start reviewing IPO applications from three companies that want to list on ChiNext, China’s small-cap growth market board at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

CHINA DAILY

- Genetically modified food research groups in China will strengthen supervision of GM samples following an alleged case of theft at a research base in Hainan province on April 11. A notice from the Ministry of Agriculture last month said stealing the country’s GM technology and seed samples could cause irreparable damage to the nation.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang unveiled extra aid for Africa totalling at least $12 billion on May 5, and offered to share advance technology with the continent to help with the development of high-speed rail to boost pan-African communication and development.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Rural residents’ 2013 per capita income in China’s poor regions increased by 16.6 percent and 13.4 percent on nominal and real basis respectively, exceeding the growth rates of the national average level in rural areas, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. More non-agricultural job opportunities and a faster pace of wages rising were credited as the main drivers of the change.

