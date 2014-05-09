PRESS DIGEST - China - May 9

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Securities Association of China said in its 2014-2020 work report that it aims to accelerate the development of private securities institutions and regulate the development of private equity markets.

- Chinese film production company Huayi Brothers Media Corp said it plans to release 32 new films this year and next, aiming for more than 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in box office revenue.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese taxi operator Dazhong Transportation Group said it is in talks with U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motor Inc on possible cooperation in car leasing business.

- The Shanghai government is reviewing the current list of prohibited investments in the free-trade zone and aims to reduce the number of businesses currently banned from setting up in the zone. The government has already drawn up a framework for financial reform and has started introducing number of new financial rules.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The government of China’s southwestern city of Chongqing unveiled plans to give private capital access to two-thirds of the city’s state-owned enterprises over the next three to five years.

CHINA DAILY

- A major construction project for the TransAsian Railway Network that will help link China’s Yunnan province to Myanmar will commence work in China in June, said a senior rail expert at the Chinese Academy of Engineers. Three rail lines that link China to Southeast Asian nations are included in the central government’s medium and long-term railway network plan and preliminary work has already begun.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The volume and value of land sales in Shanghai rose notably in the first four months of this year after commodity housing plots more than doubled, according to an industry report. Land parcels of 3.6 million square metres, including those designated for affordable housing purposes, were sold n the city, up 24.6 percent year on year.

- Some 68 types of antibiotics have been detected in China’s surface water, a consequence of the country’s chronic overuse of drugs, according to a report by Beijing’s Tsinghua University.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)