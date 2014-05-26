PRESS DIGEST- China - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China is likely to see another bumper harvest in its summer grains according to signs from some main grains-growing regions. The country’s summer grain harvest season will begin in early June.

CHINA DAILY

- The flow of tourists, vehicles and trade across key land border gates linking China and Vietnam have slowed significantly after a spate of anti-China violence in Vietnam earlier this month.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s money markets are unlikely to see another squeeze in June as the People’s Bank of China has relaxed its liquidity stance this year to help boost the economy, a commentary by this newspaper said. An acute Chinese money market squeeze in July last year roiled global markets as the central bank clamped down on shadow banking business.

- China needs to foster fresh growth points in its retail sector as the main property sector shows signs of sharp slowdown this year, a research report by the State Information Centre, a top government think-tank, said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is likely to see a quick expansion in the new energy car sector this year, according to participants in an industry forum in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen over the weekend.

- Conditions are ripe for China to adopt a registration-based system for the introduction of new commodity futures, Huang Yuncheng, a senior researcher at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said. Currently, all new products must be approved by the CSRC.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Downpours and flooding in southern China have killed at least 22 people, left 7 missing and caused 1,143 houses to collapse, local authorities said.

