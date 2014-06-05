PRESS DIGEST-China - June 5

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s western Gansu province is set to be the pilot testing ground for the “one belt, one road” programme, a national strategy aiming to improve integration among the countries along the traditional silk road, sources told the paper.

- China will prioritise safety and environmental protection, as well as energy security, in the development of its petrochemical industries, the central government said at a conference on Wednesday.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China’s property market has not reached a turning point and so far no local government has cancelled the property-purchasing limitation policy, a senior economist at China’s housing authority said in a press conference on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY

- Only three out of 27 cities in China met air quality standards last year, according to a government report on the country’s environment. China suffers high levels of air, water and soil pollution, which has become a focus for Xi Jinping’s government.

- More than 1,800 people in China have signed an online petition to U.S. fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp, asking the firm to boost store security after a woman was beaten to death at an outlet in eastern China last week.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Overall spending in China’s entertainment and media sector is set to hit $214 billion in 2018, growing at close to 11 percent each year, according to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The economic and social development of Xinjiang, China’s restive western province, should focus on improving the living standards and promoting the national identity of the region’s people, the paper, which acts as a party mouthpiece, said in an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....