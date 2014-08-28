PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 28

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yu Shengfa, vice president of e-commerce giant Alibaba’s IPO-BABA.N future financial company, said the company has submitted applications to related regulators to set up “Ali Bank” which could be approved in September.

- Shanghai’s municipal government has published a document outlining its strategies to develop the city into a global trading centre, including plans to build international trading platforms for commodities such as natural gas and iron ore in its free-trade zone.

- China could implement real estate registration system in 2017, said Leng Hongzhi, an official at the Ministry of Land and Resources.

- Lenovo Group Ltd will soon settle a year-old class action lawsuit over laptop malfunctions in the United States for approximately $70 million.

