PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 28
August 28, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Yu Shengfa, vice president of e-commerce giant Alibaba’s IPO-BABA.N future financial company, said the company has submitted applications to related regulators to set up “Ali Bank” which could be approved in September.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Shanghai’s municipal government has published a document outlining its strategies to develop the city into a global trading centre, including plans to build international trading platforms for commodities such as natural gas and iron ore in its free-trade zone.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China could implement real estate registration system in 2017, said Leng Hongzhi, an official at the Ministry of Land and Resources.

CHINA DAILY

- Lenovo Group Ltd will soon settle a year-old class action lawsuit over laptop malfunctions in the United States for approximately $70 million.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
