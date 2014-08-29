PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 29

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The 84 fund firms who have already reported their first-half results recorded a combined profit of 9.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to earnings data. Commodities-related funds performed the best.

- China’s pharmaceutical sector could see a pick-up in growth over the next few months after a fierce crackdown on corruption and drug pricing dragged on the sector, the official financial paper said, citing private-equity investors.

- Shanghai plans to invest up to 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) every year to support the elderly care industry, according to an official at the Community Health Alliance.

- Net profits of 2,380 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies rose 9.4 percent in the first half of the year, according to calculations by the financial newspaper.

- Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Xi‘an have withdrawn any limitations on purchasing property because of high numbers of unsold properties.

- The trial of former Shanghai health official Huang Fengping began on Thursday, according to the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediated People’s Court. Huang is charged with corruption after authorities said he failed to account for over 15 million yuan of cash and property.

- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for closer cooperation with Russia and other Central Asian countries to combat terrorism.

- The United States must understand that China will not turn a blind eye to any outsiders trying to “peep in the window”, the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the Party, said in a commentary. The two countries are sparring over a recent near-collision between a Chinese and a U.S. jet.

