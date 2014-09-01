FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 1
September 1, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange organised a computer system test over the weekend to prepare for the future launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong connector, which will allow investors in the two places to trade in each other’s markets.

- China will find it very difficult to keep the momentum of a rapid growth in its foreign trade in the future after many years of quick rises, said Fan Jianping, chief economist at the State Information Centre, a top government think-tank.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Six new initial public offerings launched late last week attracted more than 660 billion yuan ($107 billion) in subscription funds, reflecting continued strong investor interest in new listings.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s top legislature revised the country’s budget law, allowing certain bond sales by provincial-level governments but placing them under strict restrictions.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- An editorial by the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said a framework on the 2017 leadership vote in Hong Kong, endorsed by the China’s parliament over the weekend, lays good foundations for development of the political system of the former British colony.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1432 Yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
