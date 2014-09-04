FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 4
September 4, 2014

PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved the setting up of a mutual fund to invest in a subsidiary of Sinopec . This will be the first private fund to participate in reforms of China’s state-owned enterprises, according to the report.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s President Xi Jinping urged the Japanese government on Wednesday to admit to and reflect on its history of militarist aggression, as China marked the 69th anniversary of its victory in the Anti-Japanese War.

CHINA DAILY

- U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice will visit China from Sept. 7 to 9 and hold talks with Chinese officials, including State Councillor Yang Jiechi. There will be an “exchange of views on the China-US relationship and other important issues of mutual concern”, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A dissatisfied customer who had given a negative evaluation to an online seller on Taobao.com, China’s largest shopping platform, was sent a body bag.

- Shanghai courier services are reporting a 25 percent drop in traditional mooncake gift deliveries for the Autumn Festival. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.05 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

