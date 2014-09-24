FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 24
September 24, 2014

PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 24

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

- China’s top food and drug regulator plans to grade food and drug producers and issue a blacklist with information on enterprises, in a move to address serious food safety issues that have emerged in recent years.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may take a dual approach of lowering interest rates and adjusting the exchange rate when the economy is under pressure, the paper said in its front-page comment.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited announced on Tuesday the unified account online platform would be launched on Oct. 1 and that account fees would be lowered starting from Oct. 8.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- Different countries have different methods of governance and consultative democracy is China’s most important, unique governing channel, the official People’s Daily said in an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

