PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 25

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The quality of China’s banking assets is within a stable range and the risks are controllable, said Shang Fulin, Chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission.
- China National Development Regulatory Commission told the newspaper that it plans to start four projects that will produce 1,000 gigawatts of nuclear power in the coastal areas.
- Alibaba is looking to take a stake in Shanghai Media Group’s soon-to-be merged Bestv and Shanghai Oriental Pearl units for about 1 billion yuan ($163.01 million), the newspaper said citing a source close to the matter.
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would continue to expand its team and improve its technology to clamp down on insider trading.
- Guangdong’s supervisory body for state-owned companies plans to invite private investors to inject about 78 billion yuan into 188 projects later this month, as part of a wider government effort to promote mixed-ownership reform.
- The Suzhou branch of property developer Vanke is crowd funding a 100 square metre apartment, saying investors can get a return of 40 percent once the flat is sold.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sunil Nair)