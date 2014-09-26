PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 26

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Boeing Co said on Thursday it had delivered the first 777-300ER airplane to China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd . China Eastern has previously ordered 20 of the plane models.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing is on target to cut pollution levels by a quarter by 2017, according to a report from Tsinghua University and the Clean Air Alliance of China.

- China’s land watchdog will tighten control of land use for building new towns and cities because of a glut of projects lying empty, according to a notice from the Ministry of Land and Resources on Thursday.

- Bank of China Ltd said on Thursday it was cutting its annual GDP growth forecast for China to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent as its research showed the country was unlikely to show a marked recovery in the fourth quarter.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- While China’s shadow banking sector does holds some “hidden risks”, it can benefit the overall economy as an alternative channel for raising funds, central bank deputy governor Hu Xiaolian said at a conference on Thursday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The train network serving Shanghai is expected to carry 3.4 million people over the week-long public holiday next week, the city’s railway authorities said.

