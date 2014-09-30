FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 30
September 30, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission said joint-stock banks have to make an effort to defuse credit risks from sensitive industries to reduce bad loans.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in an announcement on Monday that it will raise the hurdle for insurance firms to invest in trust funds amid concerns over venture capital trusts.

CHINA DAILY

- The “Occupy Central” movement does not promote democratic development as it distorts the political reform for the 2017 election of Hong Kong’s top official while hurting people’s livelihoods, China Daily said in an editorial.

PEOPLE DAILY

- The Shanghai Free Trade Zone differentiates itself from other economic development zones in that it has specific policies to lure investors, the paper said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
