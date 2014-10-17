PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China’s related government departments are studying several policies to support the logistics industry, including the reduction of administrative fees and halving land taxes for building warehousing facilities.

- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved three railway construction and expansion projects with an investment value of 95.9 billion yuan ($15.66 billion).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is looking to introduce a rating system to improve corporate governance of the country’s insurance firms, the newspaper said citing sources.

CHINA DAILY

- Apple Inc on Thursday appealed a Beijing court ruling, which said the country’s intellectual property authority’s grant of a patent for an intelligent robot to a Shanghai technology firm was valid.

- Prices of smuggled iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus units have almost halved in Beijing as Apple prepares to deliver authorised handsets on Friday.

($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan)