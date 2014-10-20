PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 20

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Violent clashes erupted in Hong Kong early on Sunday, despite the scheduling of two hours of talks on Monday between the government and students protest leaders.

CHINA DAILY

- The European Union has decided not to launch an anti-subsidies investigation into Chinese telecommunications equipment makers, helping avoid trade wars between the world’s two major economies.

- The annual Beijing Marathon was held on Sunday as planned despite the heavy smog, while competitors wearing masks triggered controversy.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- The fourth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China, which will start on Monday, will open a new page in the improvement of the country’s legal system, this mouthpiece of the party said in an editorial.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The latest injection of liquidity into commercial banks by the People’s Bank of China signalled the government’s continued policy to conduct targeted easing to help curb the slowdown in China’s economy, economists said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Five companies face delisting within 30 days after the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday issued new rules to get loss-making companies or those in violation of regulatory practices to delist. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)