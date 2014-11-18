PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai’s prestigious Fudan University estimated China’s economic growth will reach 7.37 percent this year, it said in its monthly survey of economic and financial data on Monday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China’s financial institutions purchased a net 66 billion yuan ($10.79 billion) foreign exchange in October, the highest in five months, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese bourses will release an alcohol index in December which will include 25 firms involved in making fiery liquor baijiu, beer and wine, according to the China Securities Index Co Ltd.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to accelerate the creation of laws covering activities in space, Tian Yulong, secretary-general of the China National Space Administration said on Monday. China landed a probe, the “Jade Rabbit”, on the moon last year.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China will push forward with price reforms given the current low readings for the consumer price index (CPI) and the producer price index (PPI), Chinese premier Li Keqiang said at a State Council meeting on Saturday.

PEOPLE‘S DAILY

- China’s economic development will be driven by continued reforms and innovation, the paper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

($1 US dollar = 6.1242 Chinese yuan)